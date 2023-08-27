Sports News Roundup: Aaron Rodgers makes Jets debut in win vs. Giants; Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Cash double helps Villa to 3-1 win at Burnley

Defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday to continue their winning run. Cash, playing his 100th match for Villa, was the unlikely hero as he scored for the first time for over a year in Villa's third straight victory in all competitions since their 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

Badminton-An crushes Marin to become South Korea's first world champion

World number one An Se-young became the first woman from South Korea to win singles gold at the BWF World Championships when she beat former champion Carolina Marin 21-12 21-10 in the final on Sunday in Copenhagen. An, the 21-year-old top seed, rounded off a perfect tournament by beating two Olympic champions en route to the title. She had knocked out Tokyo gold medallist Chen Yu Fei in straight games in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Soccer-Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third victory of the season. With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and although the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner.

NFL roundup: Aaron Rodgers makes Jets debut in win vs. Giants

Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in his first action with the New York Jets in a 32-24 preseason victory over the New York Giants on Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J. Taking preseason snaps for the first time since 2018, Rodgers played the first two possessions and finished 5-of-8 passing for 47 yards, including a 14-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson.

Basketball-Favourites United States, Spain start World Cup campaigns with routs

The United States and top-ranked Spain opened their FIBA Basketball World Cup campaigns with landslide wins as only one of eight group games was a close-run affair on Saturday. Second-ranked Team USA started their quest for a record sixth basketball World Cup crown by overcoming a slow start against New Zealand to win 99-72 in Manila.

Motor racing-Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row

Formula One leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive victory on Sunday after beating the rain to win a chaotic and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row. The Red Bull driver's home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired four times world champion Sebastian Vettel's 2013 streak of success with the same team.

Spanish soccer federation to meet on Monday over kiss scandal

Spain's soccer federation will hold an urgent meeting on Monday as its president, Luis Rubiales, faces a FIFA suspension and a storm of criticism over allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales has refused to resign over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney, saying the kiss was consensual. Players and a string of coaches on the women's squad are demanding he go, and the government also wants him out.

Athletics-Uganda's Kiplangat takes marathon gold

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat won the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, while Maru Teferi of Israel finished with silver despite taking a tumble. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kiplangat broke away on his own with about 4 km (2.5 miles) to go, crossing the finish line with a time of two hours, 8 minutes, 53 seconds - 19 seconds ahead of Teferi.

MLB roundup: Mariners blast 7 homers in 15-2 rout of Royals

Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in a season-best six runs and the Seattle Mariners tied the franchise mark with seven homers while routing the visiting Kansas City Royals 15-2 Saturday afternoon. Josh Rojas, Mike Ford, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Cade Marlowe also homered for the Mariners, who established a season high for runs. Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings for Seattle, which has won 10 of its past 11 games to move into a first-place tie with the Texas Rangers in the American League West.

Figure skating-Canadian Olympian Paul dies in car crash

Former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul has died at the age of 31, Skate Canada said in a statement. Paul, who represented Canada at the Sochi 2014 Games and finished 18th in the ice dance competition, died in a car crash on Tuesday, Canadian media reported.

