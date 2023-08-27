Left Menu

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG beat Mumbai City FC to reach semi-final

Jason Cummings (9’) put Mohun Bagan SG ahead before Jorge Diaz (28’) equalised for Mumbai City FC. The hosts soon reclaimed their lead through Manvir Singh (30’) before Anwar Ali (63’) added another one.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 22:33 IST
Mohun Bagan players celebrating. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Mohun Bagan Super Giant recorded a 3-1 win in the Durand Cup 2023 quarter-final as they got the better of Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Sunday. Jason Cummings (9') put Mohun Bagan SG ahead before Jorge Diaz (28') equalised for Mumbai City FC. The hosts soon reclaimed their lead through Manvir Singh (30') before Anwar Ali (63') added another one.

Mohun Bagan SG started the game on a positive note and was awarded a penalty early on after Mumbai City FC keeper Phurba Lachenpa brought down Cummings. The Australian striker made no mistake from the spot to give his side the lead. It was end-to-end action in Kolkata, with both teams trying their best to create opportunities. Mumbai City FC soon made their way back into the game with a goal at the half-hour mark. Alberto Noguera squared the ball to Jorge Diaz, who made the scores level with a tap-in.

But it did not take long for Mohun Bagan SG to restore their lead. After a corner was cleared away, Hugo Boumous whipped in a delicious cross for Manvir Singh to head home at the far post. Both sides continued to create opportunities in the second half but the home side scored again after Mumbai City FC were caught napping. Ashique Kuruniyan beat his marker and delivered a looping cross which was met by Anwar Ali's accurate header.

Mumbai City tried to make their way back into the game and came close to scoring on a few occasions, but the Islanders could hardly test Mohun Bagan SG keeper Vishal Kaith in the latter stages of the game. The Mariners, having last made it to the last four of the tournament during the 2019 edition, will face an unbeaten FC Goa side in the semi-final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

