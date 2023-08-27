Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG beat Mumbai City FC to reach semi-final
Jason Cummings (9’) put Mohun Bagan SG ahead before Jorge Diaz (28’) equalised for Mumbai City FC. The hosts soon reclaimed their lead through Manvir Singh (30’) before Anwar Ali (63’) added another one.
- Country:
- India
Mohun Bagan Super Giant recorded a 3-1 win in the Durand Cup 2023 quarter-final as they got the better of Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Sunday. Jason Cummings (9') put Mohun Bagan SG ahead before Jorge Diaz (28') equalised for Mumbai City FC. The hosts soon reclaimed their lead through Manvir Singh (30') before Anwar Ali (63') added another one.
Mohun Bagan SG started the game on a positive note and was awarded a penalty early on after Mumbai City FC keeper Phurba Lachenpa brought down Cummings. The Australian striker made no mistake from the spot to give his side the lead. It was end-to-end action in Kolkata, with both teams trying their best to create opportunities. Mumbai City FC soon made their way back into the game with a goal at the half-hour mark. Alberto Noguera squared the ball to Jorge Diaz, who made the scores level with a tap-in.
But it did not take long for Mohun Bagan SG to restore their lead. After a corner was cleared away, Hugo Boumous whipped in a delicious cross for Manvir Singh to head home at the far post. Both sides continued to create opportunities in the second half but the home side scored again after Mumbai City FC were caught napping. Ashique Kuruniyan beat his marker and delivered a looping cross which was met by Anwar Ali's accurate header.
Mumbai City tried to make their way back into the game and came close to scoring on a few occasions, but the Islanders could hardly test Mohun Bagan SG keeper Vishal Kaith in the latter stages of the game. The Mariners, having last made it to the last four of the tournament during the 2019 edition, will face an unbeaten FC Goa side in the semi-final. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Customs seize diamonds worth Rs 1.49 cr, one held
Mumbai: Man held for bid to smuggle Rs 1.5 cr-worth diamonds out of country by hiding them in tea powder pouches
Mumbai: ANC arrests six with mephedrone worth Rs 40.8 lakh
Mumbai: Fake call centre busted; police arrest 12, seize 28 laptops and 40 mobile phones
Maharashtra: Raut downplays meeting of Pawars, says NCP founder may have invited Dy CM to INDIA meet in Mumbai on Aug 31-Sep 1