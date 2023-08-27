Left Menu

Rugby-France win final World Cup warm-up over beleaguered Wallabies

Two tries from flying winger Damian Penaud helped World Cup hosts France complete their preparations for next month’s tournament with a 41-17 victory over Australia on Sunday, a result that handed the Wallabies a fifth successive defeat. Jonathan Danty and Gabin Villiere scored France’s other tries while Mark Nawaqanitawase, Fraser McReight and Suliasi Vunivalu were Australian try scorers.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-08-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Two tries from flying winger Damian Penaud helped World Cup hosts France complete their preparations for next month’s tournament with a 41-17 victory over Australia on Sunday, a result that handed the Wallabies a fifth successive defeat. It was the kind of statement the French would have been hoping to make a fortnight before they kick off the World Cup at the same Stade de France venue, although they only outscored the youthful Australians by four tries to three.

Jonathan Danty and Gabin Villiere scored France's other tries while Mark Nawaqanitawase, Fraser McReight and Suliasi Vunivalu were Australian try scorers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

