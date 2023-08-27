Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:06 PM ET on Sunday, Aug 27

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:06 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Reports: Dolphins DT Zach Sieler signs 3-year extension Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million that includes $20 million in guaranteed money, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-SIELER, Field Level Media - - Browns acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. from Patriots The Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. from the New England Patriots on Sunday in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-NEP-TRADE, Field Level Media - -

Report: Giants cut RB James Robinson The New York Giants released running back James Robinson, NFL Network reported Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-ROBINSON, Field Level Media - - Report: Colts release RB Kenyan Drake The Indianapolis Colts released running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network reported on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-DRAKE, Field Level Media - -

Today's games: (all times ET) Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m. - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL Arizona State self-imposes 2023 bowl ban Arizona State is taking responsibility for rules violations during the tenure of former coach Herm Edwards and is banning itself from playing in a bowl game this season. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ASU-BOWL-BAN, Field Level Media - - - -

BASEBALL MLB Today's games: (all times ET) L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m. St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m. - - PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Next-day game previews move ASAP after today's game coverage is complete. "Early preview" indicates advance should move by ~7 p.m. ET. L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. - - - -

BASKETBALL WNBA Today's games: (all times ET) Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m. PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m. - - - - SOCCER MLS Orlando City's Favian Loyola has surgery for blood clot Orlando City SC midfielder Favian Loyola underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his left arm, the club announced Sunday morning. SOCCER-MLS-ORL-LOYOLA, Field Level Media - -

Today's games: (all times ET) Seattle at Minnesota United, 4:30 p.m. - - - - MOTORSPORTS Ryan Preece released from hospital following crash Ryan Preece was discharged from a Florida hospital on Sunday morning, hours after his car was involved in a crash at Daytona International Speedway, Stewart-Haas Racing said. AUTORACING-NASCAR-PREECE, Field Level Media - -

Max Verstappen wins ninth straight F1 race, tying record Max Verstappen won his third straight Dutch Grand Prix, giving him nine consecutive Formula 1 victories to tie Sebastian Vettel in that category. AUTORACING-F1-VERSTAPPEN, Field Level Media - - Today's events: IndyCar Series at Madison, Ill. NASCAR Truck Series at Milwaukee - - - -

GOLF Today's events: Champions -- Ally Challenge PGA Tour Championship LPGA -- CPKC Women's Open - - - - GYMNASTICS Today's events: Women's final rotation in San Jose, Calif. - - - -

ESPORTS Today's events: Overwatch League -- East Summer knockouts Rocket League -- Gamers8 Overwatch League -- West Summer qualifiers - - - -

