Left Menu

Motor racing-Ricciardo to miss Monza after surgery to broken hand

Daniel Ricciardo will miss next weekend's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza after the Australian had surgery to his broken hand in Spain on Sunday, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said. Horner told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix that the AlphaTauri driver had several screws and a plate fitted in the operation in Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 23:52 IST
Motor racing-Ricciardo to miss Monza after surgery to broken hand
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Daniel Ricciardo will miss next weekend's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza after the Australian had surgery to his broken hand in Spain on Sunday, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said.

Horner told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix that the AlphaTauri driver had several screws and a plate fitted in the operation in Barcelona. "It went well, it was successful. The bone was broken in multiple places but it was a fairly straightforward procedure," he said.

"Now it’s all about recovery. For a normal human being that would be a couple of months, for a grand prix driver it's often a lot shorter. "We need to see how that recovery process goes in the end but certainly not Italy," he added when asked about the timeframe.

Singapore follows on Sept. 17 and Japan on Sept. 24. Ricciardo posted a picture on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed with his left arm bandaged and in a sling.

"Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool," he said. "Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback." He flew to Barcelona on Saturday to see a specialist after suffering a break to a metacarpal on his left hand in a crash during Friday practice at Zandvoort.

The 34-year-old was three races into his comeback with Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri after leaving McLaren at the end of last year intending to take time out. Barcelona-based MotoGP traumatology specialist Javier Mir operated on Aston Martin's Lance Stroll when the Canadian broke his wrists before the start of the season.

Stroll was able to race in Bahrain two weeks later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Nandan Nilekani

Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Na...

 India
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023