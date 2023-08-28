Athletics-Bahrain's Yavi wins women's 3,000 steeplechase with last-lap surge

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain stalked world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech for all but one lap of the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase, surging past the Kenyan over the final 400 metres to capture gold at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Yavi crossed the finish line in a world-leading eight minutes 54.29 seconds for the victory, while Chepkoech crossed in 8:58.98 for silver. Faith Cherotich, a 19-year-old from Kenya, captured the bronze in a personal best 9:00.69 to become the first teenager to climb the world medal podium in the event.

In the last individual race of the championships, fans were treated to a thrilling race featuring nine of the world's 10 fastest women this year.

