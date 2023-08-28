Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Alonso was wary about attacking Verstappen at re-start

Fernando Alonso admitted he thought twice about trying to pass Red Bull's race winner and home hero Max Verstappen late in the Dutch Grand Prix because of the crowd reaction if he had succeeded. The Aston Martin driver finished second to Formula One championship leader Verstappen, who has now won at Zandvoort for three years in a row and is also on a record-run of nine successive wins, in the rain-affected and red-flagged race.

Soccer-Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to secure their third victory of the season. With the scores level at 1-1 and the clock winding down, the ball came to Phil Foden in the United box and although the English midfielder had no control over it, Rodri stepped in to power a half-volley into the top corner.

Athletics-Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh sailed to victory in the women's high jump on Sunday for Ukraine's lone gold medal of the World Athletics Championships, a remarkable achievement in a season disrupted by the war in her homeland. The 21-year-old, who was forced to flee her home town of Dnipro, cleared 2.01 metres for her first world outdoor title after a pair of second-place finishes.

Athletics-Brilliant Bol grabs gold for Dutch, U.S. men stroll in 4x400m relays

The United States emphatically won their ninth world men's 4x400 gold from the last 10 finals on Sunday but the absence of their women's team allowed the Netherlands to take gold after one of the performances of the week by anchor Femke Bol. Bol began the championships by inexplicably falling metres short of the line as she battled for gold in the 4x400 mixed relay but, after recovering to win the 400m hurdles, she ended it with an extraordinary burst down that same home straight.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes record-equalling ninth win in a row

Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive victory after winning a rain-hit and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday for the third year in a row. The Red Bull driver's home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel's 2013 run of success with the same team.

Athletics-Bahrain's Yavi wins women's 3,000 steeplechase with last-lap surge

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain stalked world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech for all but one lap of the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase, surging past the Kenyan over the final 400 metres to capture gold at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. The 23-year-old Yavi crossed the finish line in a world-leading eight minutes 54.29 seconds - fourth fastest ever - for the victory, while the 32-year-old Chepkoech crossed in 8:58.98 for silver.

Spanish soccer federation to meet on Monday over kiss scandal

Spain's soccer federation will hold an urgent meeting on Monday as its president, Luis Rubiales, faces a FIFA suspension and a storm of criticism over allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales has refused to resign over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney, saying the kiss was consensual. Players and a string of coaches on the women's squad are demanding he go, and the government also wants him out.

Athletics-Chopra wins India's first gold at world championships in javelin

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships when he pipped Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin on Sunday with an 88.17 metre effort in the final. Chopra won Olympic gold in Tokyo but managed only a silver at the worlds in Eugene last year. The only other Indian to win a medal at the worlds was Anju Bobby George, who took bronze in the women's long jump in 2003 in Paris.

MLB roundup: Mariners blast 7 homers in 15-2 rout of Royals

Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in a season-best six runs and the Seattle Mariners tied the franchise mark with seven homers while routing the visiting Kansas City Royals 15-2 Saturday afternoon. Josh Rojas, Mike Ford, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Cade Marlowe also homered for the Mariners, who established a season high for runs. Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings for Seattle, which has won 10 of its past 11 games to move into a first-place tie with the Texas Rangers in the American League West.

Motor racing-Mercedes lick wounds after worst result yet in 2023

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff promised a thorough review after Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix turned into the former champions' worst race yet of the 2023 Formula One season. George Russell started third on the grid but was 17th at the chequered flag while seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton lined up 13th, but on different tyres to everyone else, and finished sixth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)