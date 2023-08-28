Left Menu

Boxing-Dubois seeking 'justice' after low blow call in loss to Usyk

Briton Daniel Dubois said he should be the heavyweight world champion after his body shot that floored Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk was ruled a low blow in their title fight in Poland on Saturday. "I should be a world champion right now," Dubois, 25, told the BBC, calling for a rematch.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 09:55 IST
Boxing-Dubois seeking 'justice' after low blow call in loss to Usyk
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

Briton Daniel Dubois said he should be the heavyweight world champion after his body shot that floored Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk was ruled a low blow in their title fight in Poland on Saturday. Usyk went down gasping for breath after being hit on the band of his shorts in the fifth round. The referee ruled it a low blow and told Usyk to take his time as he remained on the canvas grimacing, with the round eventually continuing.

Usyk then finished the fight in the ninth round to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO belts. "I should be a world champion right now," Dubois, 25, told the BBC, calling for a rematch. "It wasn't justice. It needs to be called out and go further than living this lie. They just cheated out there."

Dubois said the body shot was something they had worked on in training. "It wasn't a low blow. I felt it land perfectly," he said.

"We've been working in the gym for weeks and weeks on end on that shot. We pulled it off and that should have been our moment. That should have been a knockout." Dubois' promoter Frank Warren said after the fight that the referee "got it badly wrong" and his team would take action seeking either a no-contest or rematch.

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said he saw "several low blows" from Dubois during the fight. "Everyone wants the rematch after he loses a fight," Krassyuk said in the post-fight press conference.

"Sometimes it happens, you hit someone with an illegal blow, yeah it is normal. But when you keep doing this on purpose, it means you have some sort of dirty plan ... We saw several low blows." When asked about a rematch, Usyk told reporters: "I'm ready for a rematch tomorrow in a street fight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023