Left Menu

Tennis-American Sock set to retire after US Open

Sock is teaming up with John Isner at Flushing Meadows, with the big-serving American also set to retire after the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam. "To the eight-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 10:27 IST
Tennis-American Sock set to retire after US Open
Jack Sock Image Credit: Wikipedia

American Jack Sock will retire from tennis after the U.S. Open, the former world number eight said on Sunday. Sock, 30, has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men's doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 U.S. Open.

He also won a mixed doubles gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a bronze in the men's doubles. Sock is teaming up with John Isner at Flushing Meadows, with the big-serving American also set to retire after the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam.

"To the eight-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis. I hope I made you proud," Sock said in a post on Instagram. "It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget. "From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic gold and bronze, top 10 rankings in singles and doubles and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it's been beyond what I could've ever dreamed.

"Flushing Meadows since I was 17 and this year's U.S. Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time." The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.

According to reports in U.S. media, Sock could switch to pickleball after his retirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023