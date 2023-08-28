Left Menu

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

PTI | Prague | Updated: 28-08-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 10:28 IST
Indian golfer Manu Gandas produced a bogey free 4-under 68 on the final day of the D+D REAL Czech Masters, a DP World Tour event, to finish T-60 here. The 27-year-old, who made the DP World Tour by winning the Indian PGTI Tour Order of Merit last season, had rounds of 66-74-74-68 on the four days.

Gandas has now played 18 events and made the cut in seven and lies 179th on the Order of Merit. He needs to finish in Top-115 to maintain a full card or will get limited starts in 2024.

India's Shubhankar Sharma, who sat out this week, has played 16 events and is 61st as he tries to get into the Top-50 who will get to play in the DP World Tour Championships in Dubai in November.

Todd Clements carded a final day 9-under 63 to claim his maiden DP World Tour title.

The Englishman, in his rookie season on the DP World Tour after graduating from the European Challenge Tour last year, started the day three strokes back but immediately cut the deficit with consecutive birdies on his opening three holes. He had six birdies on the front nine and three in the first four holes of the back nine. He had a hat-trick of birdies three times as he played a round of 9-under 63.

Matt Wallace, who still had four holes to play when Clements finished, moved within one stroke of Clements after his fifth birdie of the day on the 14th hole. However, he was unable to draw level as his birdie attempt at the 18th slid past the hole, signing for a five under par 67.

In third place on 18-under was Nicolai Højgaard. Sharing fourth with MacIntyre on 17-under was Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, the German pair of Nick Bachem and Max Schmitt, Finland’s Sami Välimäki and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay.

