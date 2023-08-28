Left Menu

Cricket-Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for S.Africa tour

"As a result, Maxwell has been ruled out of the three match T20 series." Selector Tony Dodemaide said Maxwell's injury would be monitored ahead of the three one-day internationals in India next month - Australia's last fixtures before the 50-overs World Cup in the same country. Australia will play South Africa in five ODIs after the T20 series.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 10:45 IST
Cricket-Wade replaces injured Maxwell in Australia squad for S.Africa tour
Glenn Maxwell. Image Credit: ANI

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade has replaced injured all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the Australia squad for the limited-overs tour of South Africa, the team said on Monday. Maxwell was already scheduled to return to Australia for the birth of his first child after the three-match Twenty20 series, which starts in Durban on Wednesday but aggravated an ankle injury during a training session.

"Following scans, and on medical advice, it was determined to take a conservative approach," the team said in a news release. "As a result, Maxwell has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series." Selector Tony Dodemaide said Maxwell's injury would be monitored ahead of the three one-day internationals in India next month - Australia's last fixtures before the 50-overs World Cup in the same country.

Australia will play South Africa in five ODIs after the T20 series. Wade helped Australia to their T20 World Cup triumph in 2021 several months after playing his most recent tests and ODIs.

"Wadey is a world-class performer and is fit and ready to go," Dodemaide said of the 35-year-old Tasmanian. Australia will name a provisional squad for the Oct. 5-Nov. 19 World Cup next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023