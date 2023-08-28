Left Menu

Bhullar records season's best finish with fifth place at St. Andrews

Chacarra then won a record marathon play-off which lasted 10 holes.The 10-time winner on the Asian Tour, Bhullar gave himself a shot at the title with a 2-under through 10 holes and just one behind the leaders.

PTI | Standrews | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:12 IST
Bhullar records season's best finish with fifth place at St. Andrews
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar recorded his best result of the season by finishing fifth at the inaugural St. Andrews Bay Championship. Bhullar shot 2-under 70 and finished the low-scoring week at 17-under, as the Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra and Australian Matt Jones birdied the 18th and were tied at 19-under. Chacarra then won a record marathon play-off which lasted 10 holes.

The 10-time winner on the Asian Tour, Bhullar gave himself a shot at the title with a 2-under through 10 holes and just one behind the leaders. But the Indian, who opened the day with a bogey but recovered with three birdies in the next nine holes, failed to find any birdies in the last eight.

India’s other stars in the field, Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) and Anirban Lahiri (70), finished T-8 and T-14 respectively. Veer Ahlawat (70) and SSP Chawrasia (71) were T-30 while Rahil Gangjee (71) and Viraj Madappa (72) were T-50th and Rashid Khan (74) T-66.

Bhullar, who was T-3 after the third round, was looking for his first win since the success in Indonesia in August 2022. He had a rough start with a bogey but the tenacious Indian birdied fifth, seventh and tenth to get back into the frame. The birdies refused to fall after that and he was stranded at 17-under and Tied-fifth alongside Mito Pereira (70).

Sandhu had three birdies against two bogeys, while Lahiri, who was T-2 and third at his last two appearances on the Asian Tour, pushed hard. He played a superb front nine with four birdies and he put himself into contention. The back nine reeled him back as he double bogeyed the Par-3 11th and then dropped a shot each on the 13th and the 16th holes. In between, he birdied 12th and the 15th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023