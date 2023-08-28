Left Menu

Will never say I am the greatest Indian track and field athlete of all time: Chopra

Chopra, who is known for his humility besides his world conquering skills with javelin, won the coveted world title with a solid throw of 88.17m in Budapest on Sunday night.He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win an Olympic gold.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:17 IST
Will never say I am the greatest Indian track and field athlete of all time: Chopra
Neeraj Chopra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Neeraj Chopra has arguably become India's greatest sportsperson of all time but the slightest reference makes the newly-crowned World Champion uncomfortable. Chopra, who is known for his humility besides his world conquering skills with javelin, won the coveted world title with a solid throw of 88.17m in Budapest on Sunday night.

He is also the first track and field athlete from India to win an Olympic gold. There is no doubt over who is the all-time greatest Indian track and field athlete but the ever modest Chopra doesn't want to get involved in that debate. ''I will never say this, the greatest of all time. People say that just the world Championships gold is missing. I won it now but I have many things left to do and I will focus on that. I would not like to say this (greatest of all time).

''If you want to say greatest of all time, it would have to be like Jan Zelezny,'' he said in the context of world record holder in javelin.

Zelezny is the legendary Czech Republic javelin thrower, who holds the world record of 98.48m and won three Olympic and three World Championships gold. He is also Chopra's idol.

World Championships tougher than Olympics ============================ The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

''Olympics was very special and World Championships is a big title. If you talk competition-wise, World Championships is always tougher than Olympics. All the athletes come prepared for this. ''Many people came from India here and local public support was also great. Thus win is special.'' He also praised his teammates Kishore Kumar Jena and DP Manu, both of whom finished in the top eight.

''Kishore Jena and DP Manu also did very well (finished fifth and sixth). Our athletics is growing. But we have to do a lot of work also. I spoke to Adille sir (AFI president) about the Mondo tracks here and hoping that we will also have this in India just like here. We will do even better in coming years,'' Chopra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023