Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Brilliant Bol grabs gold for Dutch, U.S. men stroll in 4x400m relays; Motor racing-Verstappen takes record-equalling ninth win in a row and more

Athletics-Brilliant Bol grabs gold for Dutch, U.S. men stroll in 4x400m relays

The United States emphatically won their ninth world men's 4x400 gold from the last 10 finals on Sunday but the absence of their women's team allowed the Netherlands to take gold after one of the performances of the week by anchor Femke Bol. Bol began the championships by inexplicably falling metres short of the line as she battled for gold in the 4x400 mixed relay but, after recovering to win the 400m hurdles, she ended it with an extraordinary burst down that same home straight.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes record-equalling ninth win in a row

Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive victory after winning a rain-hit and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday for the third year in a row. The Red Bull driver's home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel's 2013 run of success with the same team.

Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles wins record eighth all-around national title

Simone Biles won a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on Sunday, looking as dominant as ever despite only recently returning to competition after a two-year break. The sold-out crowd leapt to their feet after Biles finished the two-day event with a magnificent floor routine to put the gymnastics world on notice with one year to go until the Paris Olympics.

Paralympics-Paris 2024 eyes sell-out crowds to beat London record - IPC

The Paris 2024 Paralympics aim to sell every one of the 2.8 million tickets before the global event gets under way to top the record figures set in London in 2012, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said. Tickets for the Paralympics, to be held between Aug. 28-Sept. 8, weeks after the Olympics in the French capital, go on sale on Oct. 9.

MLB roundup: Twins edge Rangers on bases-loaded walk in 13th

Michael A. Taylor walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning to drive in the winning run as the Minnesota Twins rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Royce Lewis hit a grand slam and Donovan Solano, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler each had two hits for the Twins. Dylan Floro (5-6) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Spanish Soccer Federation to meet on Monday over kiss scandal

Spain's soccer federation will hold an urgent meeting on Monday as its president, Luis Rubiales, faces a FIFA suspension and a storm of criticism over allegations he gave a player an unwanted kiss on the lips after Spain won the Women's World Cup.

Rubiales has refused to resign over the incident with player Jenni Hermoso last Sunday in Sydney, saying the kiss was consensual. Players and a string of coaches on the women's squad are demanding he go, and the government also wants him out.

Tennis-American Sock set to retire after US Open

American Jack Sock will retire from tennis after the U.S. Open, the former world number eight said on Sunday. Sock, 30, has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men's doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 U.S. Open.

Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football: STRUGGLING PORT SLIP UP, SHANDONG CLOSE THE GAP

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign defender Tierney on loan from Arsenal

Real Sociedad have signed Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed on Sunday. The 26-year-old Scotland international joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and played more than 120 games for the club. He made 27 Premier League appearances last season but started only six times as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City.

Tennis-US Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

