"Arshad Nadeem is a big fan of Neeraj": Neeraj's uncle Bhim Chopra

India's ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra's family praised him for his exceptional performance in the World Athletics Championships 2023 and talked about the rivalry with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt managing to keep his lead intact till the very end to clinch the gold.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with a throw of 87.82 m bagged a silver medal while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with a best throw of 86.67 m. Nadeem who fell short by the smallest of margins then shared the stage with the Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra as the three medal winners acknowledged the crowds in the stands at Budapest.

The 25-year-old Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bhim Chopra spoke off the other side of the on-field rivalry between Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj and told reporters, "Arshad Nadeem is a big fan of Neeraj and he is Nadeem's idol. Even in Pakistan, Neeraj has 10 to 20 per cent fan following." Neeraj's father Satish Chopra went on to speak about what Neeraj's success means for their family as well as the entire nation.

"It is a proud thing not only for our family but for the entire nation because he performs for India. He will perform better with time and win medals for India," Satish said while speaking to mediapersons. Neeraj's mother who now awaits the return home of her champion son was quizzed about Neeraj's plan to tie the marital knot. "It is up to him he can get married whenever he wants. We will not pressure him on this matter," Saroj Devi said while speaking to ANI.

Neeraj will be back on the field in the Asian Games, Hangzhou which is scheduled from September 23 to October 8. This competition will mark the final major competition of this year for the 25-year-old javelin thrower. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)