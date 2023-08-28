Manchester City coach Juanma Lillo reveals Pep Guardiola was in touch despite being sidelined due to surgery

Manchester City assistant coach Juanma Lillo revealed that Pep Guardiola was connected to the team through their 2-1 victory against Sheffield United. Erling Haaland opened the scoreline but before the hosts equalized through a deflected shot from Jayden Bogle. Three minutes later Rodri scored the winning goal to make the Blues as the only team who have won all their matches in the Premier League this season.

After the match while speaking to the club's official website, he revealed that Pep Guardiola who has been sidelined due to a back surgery was in touch with the staff. "During the match, I spoke to him at some moments but generally he was speaking to other members of the technical staff. He has been totally present today. If there was more space on the bench I wouldn't have sat in his seat. Pep's seat is Pep's seat. He was there with us the whole time."

"I much prefer being with Pep and especially when it's a question of health I don't enjoy this at all. When I was here before - and now - he was encouraging us all to be involved. We need his presence more than ever," Juanma added. In the first half, the Norwegian striker missed out on the opportunity to convert a penalty. But he stepped up in the second half to score from a header following a cross from Jack Grealish.

Juanma was impressed with Haaland's reaction and said, "Today would have been difficult for any striker how it played out in the first half. There is the penalty which was frustrating but that can happen to any striker, not just Erling. What it does show and not just because he scored, it really shows his mental fortitude to keep going. That's really difficult to find and he showed it today. He is young but his mindset is so good," Juanma signed off saying. (ANI)

