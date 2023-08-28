Spanish kiss furore: Soccer chief's mother starts hunger strike over 'hunt' on son - EFE

The mother of Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales on Monday locked herself inside a church and started a hunger strike to protest against what she called her son's "inhumane treatment" over his grabbing and kissing player Jenni Hermoso, EFE news agency reported. Angeles Bejar said her strike would last "until a solution is found to the inhumane and bloody hunt they are carrying out against my son with something he does not deserve", according to EFE.

Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by FIFA amid a furore after he kissed Hermoso on the mouth during the awards ceremony following Spain's World Cup win in Sydney on Aug. 20. Hermoso says she did not want to be kissed. According to EFE, Bejar was staying inside the parish church of Divina Pastora in Rubiales' hometown in Motril, southern Spain, with her sister after the parish priest left.

