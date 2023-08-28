"Neeraj's medal win matter of happiness for entire India": Panipat Dy Commissioner Virendra Dahiya

Following Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal win at the World Athletics Championships 2023, Panipat Deputy Commissioner Virendra Dahiya expressed his happiness after the athlete's win, saying that it is not only his family's happiness but also a matter of happiness for the entire country. India's Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra made history in the early hours of Monday, capturing his country's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and edging out Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men's javelin throw event in Budapest.

"I am sitting here with Neeraj Chopra's family. Neeraj's grandfather, father and uncle are here. Last time, he had one silver medal (In World Championships 2022) and all the other were gold medals. This time, he created history in Hungary and converted that silver medal into gold. We are proud of him. Today we came to meet his family and we are very happy. It is not just his family's happiness, it is India's happiness. The whole country is his family," said Dahiya to ANI. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end. Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m.

Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m) finished fifth while DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished sixth. Now, India has medals of all colours at the World Championships. This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. Before his two medals, India's last medalist was Anju Bobby George back in the 2003 World Championships, getting a bronze for the women's long jump.

India finished the World Athletics Championships 2023 with one medal, however, it is Neeraj's historic gold they are walking away with. Now, India has three medals in total in the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj has also become India's most successful athlete in World Championships history, with a gold and silver medal under his belt. Neeraj has also become perhaps the most decorated Indian athlete ever with this medal win. With an Asian Games gold, Commonwealth Games gold, Olympics gold, Diamond League title and now a World Championship gold, this 25-year-old has won it all his sport has to offer.

Also, Indian athlete Parul Chaudhary finished at the eleventh position in the 3000-meter steeplechase final of the World Athletics Championships 2023. However, Parul broke the national record by marking the clock at 9:15.31 in the World Athletics Championships. Parul by achieving the national record qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

On the other hand, the Indian men's 4x400 metres relay team ended in the fifth position in the 4x400 metres relay race final at the World Athletics Championships 2023. The Indian team comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh marked the clock at 2:59.92. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)