HP: CM Sukhu congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning historic gold at World Athletics C'ship

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist wasn't the only Indian to be competing in the final, as Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m) and DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished fifth and sixth respectively.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 17:51 IST
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Nikhat Zareen/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 javelin throw event on Sunday has evoked widespread admiration from many. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday congratulated 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra for clinching India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championship.

Neeraj Chopra recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end to win Gold at Budapest. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m got a silver medal. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m. He said that this unprecedented achievement of Neeraj Chopra would inspire the youth of the country to bring laurels through their prowess and passion in their respective fields.

"It is a proud moment for the entire country that the young chap has got a gold medal in the World Championship. He has created history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at this prestigious championship," the Chief Minister said. The Golden Boy of Indian athletics managed to get better off his arch-rival by a margin of just 0.35 metres in their latest encounter at the World Athletics Championships 2023 final in Budapest on Sunday night.

With Chopra's success, India now has medals of all colours at the World Championships. This was Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. I The joy at besting his Pakistani rival at the end of a fierce contest was writ large on Neerej's face as he let out a triumphant roar after recording a throw of 88.17 metres on his second attempt.

