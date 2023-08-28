Sports fraternity hails Chopra gold

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the sporting fraternity in applauding country's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal-winning feat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, terming his achievement as ''historic milestone for Indian sports''.

Chopra on Sunday became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Championships with a big throw of 88.17m. A World Championships gold was the only missing trophy in his decorated cabinet.

Besides the Tokyo Olympics gold, he has won the yellow metal in the Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games (2018). He has also won four individual Diamond League Meeting titles (two each in 2022 and 2023) apart from Diamond League champion's trophy last year.

He also became junior world champion in 2016 and won the Asian Championships title in 2017.

''India's first-ever gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It's a historic milestone for Indian sports. May your hard work keep shining in every tournament you represent,'' Tendulkar wrote on 'X', formerly tweeter.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri termed Chopra as a big occasion athlete.

''A remarkable athlete. A true Champion who saves his best for the biggest occasions time after time. Take a bow. #NeerajChopra.'' VVS Laxman also took to 'X' to congratulate Chopra.

''And another Gold ! Many congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning the #GoldMedal in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship with a throw of 88.17 meters,'' he wrote.

Virender Sehwag was at his wittiest best while hailing the young athlete's achievement.

''Fenkon toh aise fenko ki chaar log bole Kya fekta hai yaar. 88.17 mtr door Bhaala phenka and a World Athletics Championship Gold for our Champion #NeerajChopra . The mega run continues.'' Not just the cricketing fraternity, India's first individual Olympic golde medallist Abhinav Bindra and Tokyo Games silver medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu also congratulated Chopra on his tremendous accomplishment. ''Immense pride watching Neeraj Chopra soar to victory at the World Championships in Budapest! Your dedication and hard work are an inspiration to all. Congratulations, World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 ! India shines brighter with stars like you,'' the Olympic medallist shooter wrote.

Chanu added: ''Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 ! What a remarkable achievement So proud of you.''

