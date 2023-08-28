Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb joins boyhood club Lille

Left Menu

Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has signed a three-year contract with Lille that will see him return to the French league club where he honed his skills as a youngster.The 28-year-old Bentaleb was born in the northern French city and trained at the clubs academy after his talent was spotted when he was just 10 years old.After being released, he started his senior career in the Premier League with Tottenham, where he made more than 60 appearances, then joined German side Schalke.

Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has signed a three-year contract with Lille that will see him return to the French league club where he honed his skills as a youngster.

The 28-year-old Bentaleb was born in the northern French city and trained at the club's academy after his talent was spotted when he was just 10 years old.

After being released, he started his senior career in the Premier League with Tottenham, where he made more than 60 appearances, then joined German side Schalke. Bentaleb also played for Newcastle and Angers.

Lille was looking for reinforcement in midfield following the departures of several players. The club has won just one of its three opening matches and was routed 4-1 by Lorient over the weekend.

Sports daily L'Equipe reported that Bentaleb's signing was delayed after a problem was detected during his medical exam, leading the club to seek the opinion of a group of experts from the French football federation. The newspaper said the last remaining doubts were cleared up following further tests last week.

