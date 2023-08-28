Left Menu

Madushanka joins Sri Lanka's list of injured bowlers

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:14 IST
  Sri Lanka
  • Sri Lanka

In another setback to co-hosts Sri Lanka's Asia Cup preparations, pacer Dilshan Madushanka on Monday joined the list of their injured bowlers, which includes Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Madushanka had torn an oblique muscle during a practice game on Friday, and may even be battling to regain fitness ahead of the World Cup, Arjuna de Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket's chairman of the medical committee told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

Chameera, who is down with a pectoral injury, is also ruled out of the Asia Cup and appears to be a doubtful starter for the start of the World Cup as well, the report said.

Leg-spinner Hasaranga is recovering from a grade two strain in the thigh, and may not play a part in the Asia Cup, it added.

The pace trio of Kumara, Chameera and Madushanka were instrumental in their World Cup Qualifier success in June and July.

In their absence, Sri Lanka may have to rely on the likes of Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana, while they have the option of Dunith Wellalage and Dushan Hemantha to replace Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka begin their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday.

