Left Menu

Indian women’s team beat Malaysia 9-5 in semifinal; qualifies for FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024

Navjot Kaur, Monika Dipi Toppo, Mahima Choudhary, Mariana Kujur and Jyoti were on target for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:38 IST
Indian women’s team beat Malaysia 9-5 in semifinal; qualifies for FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024
Indian women’s hockey team (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

The Indian Women's Hockey Team entered the Final of the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier after defeating Malaysia 9-5 in Salalah, Oman, on Monday. For India, Navjot Kaur (7', 10, 17'), Monika Dipi Toppo (22'), Mahima Choudhary (14'), Mariana Kujur (9', 12') and Jyoti (21', 26') were on target. For Malaysia, Zati Muhamad (4', 5'), Dian Nazeri (10', 20') and Aziz Zafirah (16') were on target.

India started the match aggressively right from the start. However, it was Malaysia that broke the deadlock and took the lead through Zati Muhamad (4') after she successfully converted the Challenge Goal. A minute later, Malaysia doubled their lead as Zati Muhamad (5') was on the scoresheet again, scoring a fine field goal. India pulled one back through Captain Navjot Kaur's strike (7'). In-form Mariana Kujur (9') then flawlessly converted the Challenge Goal to level the scores. With both teams constantly creating threatening attacks, Malaysia took the lead through Dian Nazeri (10'). India immediately counter-attacked and scored two goals in quick time to take the lead. Captain Navjot Kaur (10') and Mariana Kujur (12') scored the third and fourth goals for India. With a minute remaining in the first half, India extended their lead through Mahima Choudhary (14'). At the end of the first half, India were leading Malaysia by 5-3.

Both teams came out firing in the second half, making some threatening moves in front of each other's goal. But it was Malaysia who got on the scoresheet through Aziz Zafirah (16') after she converted the Challenge Goal. India added three more goals to their tally through Navjot Kaur (17'), Jyoti (21') and Monika Dipi Toppo (22') to make it 8-5 to India. With four minutes remaining, Jyoti (26') scored the ninth goal for India. The match finished with the Indian Women's Hockey Team winning 9-5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023