Pakistan Cricket Board unveils jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan will kick off its campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:43 IST
Pakistan players in new jersey. (Photo- PCB). Image Credit: ANI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the 'Star Nation' jersey at a ceremony held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The ceremony, led by Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, marked a significant step as the team prepares for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, a PCB release said.

"The Star Nation Jersey signifies more than a mere piece of apparel; it embodies the profound connection between Pakistan's cricketing heroes and their steadfast supporters. Drawing inspiration from celestial bodies, each star symbolises brilliance, aspiration, and the radiant glow of cricketing achievements. This design philosophy encapsulates the spirit of cricketing excellence, resonating deeply with every Pakistani cricket enthusiast," it added. Zaka Ashraf said the ‘Star Nation’ Jersey bears witness to the “enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match”.

“This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits."The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India will start from October 5 with a clash between defending champions England and the previous edition's runners-up New Zealand at Ahmedabad. Pakistan will kick off its campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at Hyderabad. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots were decided by the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands grabbed the two final spots in the tournament.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. (ANI)

