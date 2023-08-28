Left Menu

Soccer-Vinicius Jr sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks after the LaLiga club said he had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last Friday's match at Celta Vigo. Sources close to the player told Reuters that he is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks and will miss Brazil's first two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Bolivia and Peru in September.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:10 IST
Soccer-Vinicius Jr sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks after the LaLiga club said he had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last Friday's match at Celta Vigo.

Sources close to the player told Reuters that he is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks and will miss Brazil's first two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Bolivia and Peru in September. "Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid medical services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored," the club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old's injury is the latest setback to hit Real Madrid, whose goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao are expected to be out of action for the rest of the season with ACL tears. New-recruit Arda Guler will also be sidelined for several months as he recovers from knee surgery. Midfielder Dani Ceballos and fullback Ferland Mendy are also recovering from muscle injuries suffered during the first few weeks of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

 Russia
2
Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online scam centres across Southeast Asia: UN report 

Hundreds of thousands trafficked into online scam centres across Southeast A...

 United States
3
Sergey Tokarev from Roosh invites Ukrainian AI specialists to a tech camp

Sergey Tokarev from Roosh invites Ukrainian AI specialists to a tech camp

 Ukraine
4
LG and Samsung to enable cross-brand connectivity for the first time

LG and Samsung to enable cross-brand connectivity for the first time

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

The Shared Responsibility of Online Privacy: Debunking the Individual Myth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023