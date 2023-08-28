IOCL beat Karnataka 4-3, PNB win against IAF 1-0

Indian Oil Corporation LTD (IOCL) won a tough Pool A match against Karnataka 4-3 in the All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament, here on Monday.

Gurjinder Singh scored for IOCL in the 15th minute as the first quarter came to an end. Karnataka did a great job defending against the aggressive IOCL in the second quarter. IOCL then consolidated their position through goals by Armaan Qureshi (33rd minute) and Talwinder Singh (37th minute). IOCL's double strikes were followed by Ganesh Majiji's two consecutive field goals in the 39th minute and 41st minute respectively, bringing Karnataka back into the game.

Gurjinder, however, put the game beyond Karnataka's reach by scoring their fourth goal in the 56th minute, and even though Majiji reduced the deficit immediately, his team could not find the equaliser. In a Pool B match, Punjab National Bank won against Indian Air Force 1–0.

