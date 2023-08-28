Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 1615 MUCHOVA SURGES INTO SECOND ROUND

Motor racing-Verstappen 'simply untouchable' as he heads for record win

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner hailed Max Verstappen as "simply untouchable" after he secured a record-equalling ninth win in a row on Sunday and even his closest rivals were inclined to agree. Spaniard Fernando Alonso, who finished second for Aston Martin at Zandvoort in a race that went from dry to wet and back again, said the 25-year-old Dutch driver was operating on a higher level.

Spanish labour minister denounces 'systemic chauvinism' after soccer chief kiss

Spain's Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Monday male chauvinism was "systemic" in the country and had been shown in its worst form when national soccer chief Luis Rubiales grabbed and kissed World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the lips last week.

Diaz, who is also deputy prime minister and head of the far-left Sumar coalition, called for social attitudes to change more generally in Spain and for victims of sexual harassment and violence to be better protected.

Gymnastics-Brilliant Biles wins record eighth all-around national title

Simone Biles won a record eighth all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in San Jose, California on Sunday, looking as dominant as ever despite only recently returning to competition after a two-year break. The sold-out crowd leapt to their feet after Biles finished the two-day event with a magnificent floor routine to put the gymnastics world on notice with one year to go until the Paris Olympics.

Furore over Spanish soccer kiss grows as prosecutors launch probe against federation chief

Spain's High Court prosecutor on Monday opened a preliminary investigation into whether national soccer chief Luis Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression when he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips after Spain's victory in the women's World Cup. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said the court had received several complaints but would only launch a full inquiry if Hermoso sought one. She says she did not want to be kissed.

MLB roundup: Twins edge Rangers on bases-loaded walk in 13th

Michael A. Taylor walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning to drive in the winning run as the Minnesota Twins rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Royce Lewis hit a grand slam and Donovan Solano, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler each had two hits for the Twins. Dylan Floro (5-6) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Tennis-American Sock set to retire after US Open

American Jack Sock will retire from tennis after the U.S. Open, the former world number eight said on Sunday. Sock, 30, has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men's doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 U.S. Open.

Soccer-Keeper Peretz arrival is investment for the future, says Bayern CEO

The arrival of Israeli keeper Daniel Peretz at Bayern Munich is an investment for the future and not merely a stopgap signing while Manuel Neuer returns to full fitness, club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said on Monday. Bayern signed Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv on a five-year deal on Friday, the 23-year-old becoming the first Israeli player to sign for the club.

Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football: STRUGGLING PORT SLIP UP, SHANDONG CLOSE THE GAP

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign defender Tierney on loan from Arsenal

Real Sociedad have signed Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney on a season-long loan, both clubs confirmed on Sunday. The 26-year-old Scotland international joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 and played more than 120 games for the club. He made 27 Premier League appearances last season but started only six times as Arsenal finished runners-up to Manchester City.

