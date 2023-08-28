Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin U.S. Open title defence

World number one Iga Swiatek got her U.S. Open title defence off to a dominant start on Monday, flattening unseeded Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0 6-1 to kick off the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Peterson, who was only produced two winners across the match, never regained her composure and Swiatek pumped her first after closing out the match with a scorching backhand down the line.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:01 IST
Tennis-Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin U.S. Open title defence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number one Iga Swiatek got her U.S. Open title defence off to a dominant start on Monday, flattening unseeded Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0 6-1 to kick off the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The four-time Grand Slam champion fired off 20 winners and four aces to set up a second-round meeting with Australian Daria Saville.

Swiatek said that her tank was "pretty empty" after losing in the Montreal and Cincinnati semi-finals earlier this month but showed no lack of vigor as she opened her U.S. Open campaign with an ace and blazed through the first set. The Polish player showed only brief signs of vulnerability early in the second set, as she began to accrue more unforced errors and had to claw her way back from triple break point in the first game.

But she reminded the crowd at Flushing Meadows why she has been the world number one since April 2022 as she whacked across an unreturnable backhand shot to break Peterson to love in the fourth game. Peterson, who was only produced two winners across the match, never regained her composure and Swiatek pumped her first after closing out the match with a scorching backhand down the line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023