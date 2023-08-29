HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT): 2306 PAUL TOPPLES TRAVAGLIA

American 14th seed Tommy Paul clinched his second-round spot with a 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-1 win over Italy's Stefano Travaglia. 2128 FRITZ SINKS JOHNSON

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz beat fellow American Steve Johnson 6-2 6-1 6-2 in under 90 minutes to book his place in the second round. READ MORE:

Fritz, Tiafoe lead American charge into U.S. Open second round Haddad Maia knocks out former champion Stephens in U.S. Open first round

Carballes Baena hands Rune shock first-round exit at U.S. Open Sakkari stunned by Masarova in U.S. Open first round

Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin U.S. Open title defence U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday

Djokovic ready to return to U.S. Open spotlight Djokovic and Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit

Swiatek recharges for U.S. Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels Djokovic savouring the moment after past U.S. Open disappointment

Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows Holder Swiatek faces U.S. Open test with top ranking under threat

Medvedev on a mission to play disruptor at U.S. Open Pegula, Gauff lead American women's hopes at U.S. Open

Tunisia's Jabeur still on mission to capture first Grand Slam Wozniacki living in the moment at U.S. Open in career comeback

Five top contenders for the U.S. Open men's crown Five top contenders for the U.S. Open women's crown

U.S. Open order of play on Monday 2015 RUUD BEATS NAVA

Norwegian fifth seed and 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud claimed a battling 7-6(5) 3-6 6-4 7-6(5) win over American Emilio Nava to advance to the second round. 2007 UNTROUBLED RYBAKINA ADVANCES

Kazakhstan's fourth seed Elena Rybakina had no trouble overcoming Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2 6-1. 1948 TIAFOE CRUISES PAST TIEN

American 10th seed Frances Tiafoe beat compatriot Learner Tien 6-2 7-5 6-1 to reach the second round. 1945 HADDAD MAIA EDGES STEPHENS

Brazilian 19th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the second round with a hard-fought 6-2 5-7 6-4 win over former champion Sloane Stephens of the United States. 1925 CARBALLES BAENA STUNS RUNE

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena advanced to the second round with a stunning 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over fourth seed Holger Rune of Denmark. 1711 DEFENDING CHAMP SWIATEK EASILY BEATS PETERSON

Defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek from Poland had few problems advancing to the second round, beating Rebecca Peterson from Sweden 6-0 6-1 in little under an hour. 1701 THIEM MOVES TO SECOND ROUND

2020 champion Dominic Thiem from Austria defeated No. 25 seed Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-3 6-2 6-4. 1659 BENCIC DEFEATS RAKHIMOVA

Swiss 15th seed Belinda Bencic put out Kamilla Rahkimova from Russia 6-2 6-4 to advance to the second round. 1638 MASAROVA BEATS SAKKARI

Spain's Rebeka Masarova ousted Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-4. 1628 AZARENKA ADVANCES

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka downed Fiona Ferro of France 6-1 6-2 for her 15th first-round win at Flushing Meadows. Azarenka is a three-time finalist at the U.S. Open, last reaching the final in 2020, where she was beaten by Naomi Osaka. 1615 MUCHOVA SURGES INTO SECOND ROUND

Czech Karolina Muchova was the first player into the second round at the 2023 U.S. Open after completing a 6-4 6-0 victory over Storm Hunter. 1504 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit) Defending champion Iga Swiatek is in action against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson on Monday and world number two Novak Djokovic takes on Alexandre Mueller of France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)