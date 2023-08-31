Left Menu

Surrey signs Indian batter Sai Sudarshan for three County Championship matches

Sudharsan, 21, has represented the India A side, recently scoring a century against Pakistan A, and plays for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy where he averages 47.6 including two centuries. In eight first-class matches, he has scored 598 runs at an average of 52.71, with two centuries and a fifty. 

Sai Sudarshan. (Photo- Surrey CCC). Image Credit: ANI
Surrey County Cricket Club announced the signing of Indian batter Sai Sudarshan for the remaining three fixtures of the ongoing County Championship. "Surrey has signed highly-rated India batter Sai Sudharsan for the remaining three County Championship fixtures," said a statement issued by the club on Thursday.

Sudharsan, 21, has represented the India A side, recently scoring a century against Pakistan A, and plays for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy where he averages 47.6 including two centuries. In eight first-class matches, he has scored 598 runs at an average of 52.71, with two centuries and a fifty. The left-handed batter plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and starred in this year's final, making an outstanding 96 in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings. He has scored more than 500 runs at an average of 46 in the IPL.

Sudharsan will be available for Surrey's fixture against Warwickshire starting Sunday 3 September at The Oval as well as fixtures against Northants (September 19-22, The Kia Oval) and Hampshire (September 26-29, Ageas Bowl). Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, said "With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I am pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players. Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him."

"Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room." The young batter is Surrey's second overseas signing for this period with Kemar Roach back at Surrey for the last part of the season as well.

Surrey will be without several players for the final fixtures of the season due to England call-ups for the white ball series against New Zealand and the 50-over World Cup. There may be further unavailability due to selections for the Ireland ODI series later in September. Overseas players Tom Latham and Sean Abbott, who have both represented Surrey this year, are involved in international series for New Zealand and Australia respectively. (ANI)

