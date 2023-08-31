Motor racing-Hamilton set to race into his 40s with Mercedes

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had never been hungrier to win after agreeing a new deal to race on with Mercedes until the end of 2025, and into his 40s. Mercedes also confirmed fellow-Briton George Russell as his team mate for both seasons.

No financial details were given. Some media reports have suggested the deal could be worth 50 million pounds a year ($63.41 million) for Hamilton, while others spoke of substantially more. That would put Hamilton on a level with Red Bull's dominant double world champion Max Verstappen as the highest-paid drivers.

"You're all stuck with me for a little bit longer," said a grinning Hamilton, who will be 39 next January, when asked at the Italian Grand Prix for his immediate thoughts. "Honestly I'm really relieved. I couldn't be happier to be staying with this team. We've had such an incredible journey together. Mercedes have supported me since I was 13 and we still have unfinished business.

"We're in this together, we've got a lot of work to do to get ourselves back to the front but there's no place I'd rather be." MOST SUCCESSFUL

Hamilton last won a race in 2021, with Red Bull and Verstappen in 2022 ending Mercedes's record run of eight successive constructors' world titles. The team are second in the current standings but a mighty 285 points behind Red Bull, who have won every race.

The sport's most successful driver joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and has taken six titles and 82 of his 103 career victories with the team. The announcement came as no surprise, with both sides keen to continue, although the contract negotiations dragged on longer than expected.

"We have never been hungrier to win," said Hamilton in a team statement. "We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again.

"I'm grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn't finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won't stop until we do." Russell joined the Mercedes lineup last season as replacement for Valtteri Bottas and took his first victory in Brazil -- the last time Red Bull were beaten.

'STRONGEST PAIRING' "Continuing with our current driver lineup was a straightforward decision," said team boss and co-owner Toto Wolff.

"We have the strongest pairing on the grid and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward. The strength and stability they provide will be key building blocks for our future success. "Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the sport's history. It was always a formality that we would continue together, and it's energising for us all to be confirming that publicly."

The Austrian said Hamilton's leadership qualities would be crucial for Mercedes but his influence went well beyond the sporting arena. "As F1's biggest global star he has also played a key role in shaping our commitments to diversity, inclusion and sustainability that will be foundations for our success in the years ahead," said Wolff.

The team boss praised Russell, 25, for his speed and tenacity "He brings, too, an intelligence and attention to detail that will help him to continue to grow, develop and improve further. He is a natural fit to the team and we are delighted to have extended the relationship for the coming years."

