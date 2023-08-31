Left Menu

Soccer-Spain's federation 'preparing to sack' women's team coach Vilda - source

Spain's football federation (RFEF) is preparing to sack Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, after he refused a request to resign, a federation source said on Thursday. A new board constituted after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by the sport's world governing body FIFA over a kiss he planted on a player's lips has agreed to work on terminating coach Vilda's contract, the source told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 20:30 IST
Spain's football federation (RFEF) is preparing to sack Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, after he refused a request to resign, a federation source said on Thursday.

A new board constituted after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by the sport's world governing body FIFA over a kiss he planted on a player's lips has agreed to work on terminating coach Vilda's contract, the source told Reuters. The board is also negotiating with players of the women's team who have gone on strike over the incident for their return.

Vilda, who has backed Rubiales, is a polemical figure himself in women's football. The board was now working on the legalities of his termination and determining a severance package equal to his 160,000-euro ($173,552) salary, he said.

