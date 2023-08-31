Delhi's Dhruv Shorey moves to Vidarbha ahead of 2023-24 domestic cricket season

Delhi batter Dhruv Shorey has joined Karun Nair as Vidarbha's two professional signings ahead of the 2023-24 season, ending his stint with Delhi. The 31-year-old batter represented Delhi in 42 matches out of his 52 career first-class matches. In his FC career, he has scored 3,841 runs at an average of 54.87, with 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries and best score of 252*. He also scored 1,945 runs in 60 List-A matches at an average of 36.01, with two centuries and 16 fifties. In 41 T20s, he has scored 866 runs at an average of over 28 with six fifties.

He also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2018, 2019, but only got two matches in which he scored eight and five runs. Shorey has not been a part of Delhi's T20 set-up since recent seasons, playing his last short format game for Delhi back in November 2021.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) made confirmation of Shorey's move to ESPNCricinfo. Earlier this month, he along with Nitish Rana, requested Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for a no-objection certificate to play for other states. On Thursday, Shorey announced his move to Vidarbha via Instagram.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude for the great journey I've had with DDCA over the years. As I move on to new opportunities, I would like to take this moment to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude for DDCA for giving me the opportunities to lead and learn," said the player in his statement. "I would like to thank my coaches, playing staff, captains, senior players and teammates with whom I have had the privilege to play and learn from you. I would also like to extend my appreciation to Mr Rohan Jaitley for all his support during this journey."

As I venture onto a new chapter of my cricketing journey with Vidarbha Cricket Association, I would like to extend my acknowledgement to all who have been a part of my journey till now, I look forward for the new beginnings. I am excited to be a part of the Vidarbha Cricket Association, and looking forward for this new chapter," he concluded. Shorey's move to Vidarbha comes after his most prolific Ranji Trophy season, top-scoring for the national capital and finishing fourth overall with 859 runs at an average of 95.44, including three centuries and two fifties in 12 innings and seven matches. (ANI)

