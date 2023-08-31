HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four
Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under mostly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence with a second round match against South Africa's Lloyd Harris and second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Jodie Burrage of Britain.
