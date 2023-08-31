Credit to bowlers for executing their plans on a tricky surface: Shanaka

Left Menu

PTI | Pallekele | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:26 IST
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka lauded his bowlers after the five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with four wickets. Bangladesh ended with a paltry 164 after opting to bat.

The home side then rode on Sadeera Samarawickrama's 54 off 77 balls and Charith Asalanka's unbeaten 62 off 92 balls to overhaul the target in 39 overs.

''The way the bowlers executed, credit to them. Especially Theekshana up front, Dhananjaya, and Pathirana who's bowling so well. It was a tricky surface. The way Sadeera batted, today was his day. Asalanka has been outstanding over last two years. Good signs for Sri Lankan cricket,'' said Shanaka.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said his team was at least 60-70 runs short.

''It wasn't a 300 wicket. 220-230 would've given us more chance. Didn't bat well as a unit. Have to regroup, have another important game in a couple of days.

''We picked up wickets but didn't have enough on the board. There were a lot of nerves when we started the game. Lots of guys playing Asia Cup for the first time. They've been playing good cricket that's why they're in the dressing room,'' said Shakib.

