Sports News Roundup: Hamilton set to race into his 40s with Mercedes; Wolves sign Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona and more

Motor racing-Hamilton set to race into his 40s with Mercedes

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had never been hungrier to win after agreeing a new deal to race on with Mercedes until the end of 2025, and into his 40s. Mercedes also confirmed fellow-Briton George Russell as his team mate for both seasons.

Soccer-Wolves sign Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno on a five-year contract from Spanish side Girona, the Premier League club said on Thursday. No financial details were disclosed but British media reported a fee of around 8.5 million pounds ($10.77 million).

Tennis-Alcaraz returns to prime time after New York opener cut short

Fans of Carlos Alcaraz will get another chance at a proper prime time performance from the number one seed on Thursday, after the Spaniard's opener under the lights was cut short. The defending champion is one of the biggest attractions at Flushing Meadows but ticket holders trudged to the subway early on Tuesday when his opening round affair ended in the second set as his opponent retired with injury.

Soccer-UEFA will not follow 'absurd' added time rules, says official

The new stoppage-time rules that English soccer has introduced this season to avoid time wasting are absurd and will not be used in UEFA competition, Zvonimir Boban, the European governing body's chief of football, said on Wednesday. Following FIFA's approach at the men's and women's World Cups, England's referees body said in July that officials would add on the exact time lost to goal celebrations, substitutions and injuries.

Soccer-Spanish women team's coach Vilda to be sacked - federation source

Spain's football federation (RFEF) is preparing to sack Jorge Vilda, who faced down a player mutiny to steer his team to World Cup glory, after he refused to resign in a scandal shaking the sport, an RFEF source said on Thursday. The 42-year-old cut a sometimes isolated figure in Australia as his squad largely celebrated without him, and has now become embroiled in a backlash against RFEF president Luis Rubiales over a kiss he gave a player on the lips in the final ceremony.

Motor racing-Hamilton points to Brady and Alonso for career longevity

Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton pointed to seven times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as a role model for top level sporting longevity after signing a deal to keep racing into his 40s. Former champions Mercedes announced on Thursday that the Briton, who turns 39 next January, would continue with them in 2024 and 2025.

Cycling-Kuss wins Vuelta stage six, Martinez snatches red jersey

American Sepp Kuss won a ferocious sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on a superb day for the Jumbo Visma team as defending champion Remco Evenepoel surrendered the red jersey on Thursday. Kuss attacked from a sizeable lead group on the brutal climb to the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre at the end of the 183km ride from La Vall D'Aixo and blasted to victory.

Soccer-Former U.S. World Cup winner Ertz retires

Twice U.S. Female Player of the Year Julie Ertz announced her retirement from professional soccer on Thursday, the U.S. federation said, after the American team's disappointing Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Ertz, who played as defender and in midfield during her international career, was a key figure in the United States' winning World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Golf-Germany's Paul starts well in hunt for Ryder Cup spot

Yannick Paul fired a six-under 64 in the first round of the European Masters first round at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland on Thursday as he began his bid to clinch a spot in the European Ryder Cup team strongly. The German is one of several players still trying to gain an automatic place via the European points list.

Exclusive-Olympics-Decision on new sports for LA28 to come Sept. 8 - source

A decision on which new sports will be added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is to be revealed next week, a source told Reuters on Thursday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced this week that it will hold an Executive Board meeting on Sept. 8 when, according to the source, it will take a decision on the LA28 programme.

