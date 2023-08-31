Left Menu

Soccer-PSG, Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle in tough Champions League group

German heavyweights Bayern Munich take on Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A. Last season's runners-up Inter Milan meet Benfica, RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad in Group D, while Europa League winners Sevilla and Arsenal were drawn together in Group B along with PSV Eindhoven and RC Lens.

Reuters | Monaco | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:41 IST
Soccer-PSG, Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Paris St Germain will kick off their quest for a maiden Champions League trophy in a strong Group F featuring Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United following the draw on Thursday. Holders Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys in Group G.

City captured their first European crown this year and Pep Guardiola's side should have few problems in making the last 16, having handed Leipzig a 7-0 thrashing in last year's tournament. Record 14-times winners Real Madrid will play Serie A champions Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in Group C. German heavyweights Bayern Munich take on Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A.

Last season's runners-up Inter Milan meet Benfica, RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad in Group D, while Europa League winners Sevilla and Arsenal were drawn together in Group B along with PSV Eindhoven and RC Lens. LaLiga champions Barcelona take on Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in Group H and Group E is made up of Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic.

The Champions League group stage will begin on Sept. 19 and conclude on Dec. 13. The knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place at London's Wembley Stadium in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023