"220-230 runs would have given us a better chance": Bangladesh captain Shakib after loss to Sri Lanka

Following his side's five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup campaign opener, Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan said that the wicket was not suitable to score 300 runs, but rather 220-230 runs, a total which would have given his side a better chance. Half-centuries by Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama guided Sri Lanka to a hard-fought five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 campaign opener at Kandy on Thursday.

"It was not a 300 wicket. 220-230 would have given us a better chance. Did not bat well as a unit. We have to regroup, have another important game in a couple of days. We needed a couple more wickets when they were 3 down for 30 (3/43). We picked up wickets but did not have enough on the board. There were a lot of nerves when we started the game. A lot of guys playing Asia Cup for the first time. They have been playing good cricket that is why they are in the dressing room," said Shakib in the post-match presentation. Electing to bat first, Bangladesh sunk to 36/3 in 10.4 overs. A 59-run partnership between Najmul Shanto and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh gain temporary relief.

However, the game changed after Matheesha Pathirana dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, reducing Bangladesh to 127/5. From then on, nobody except Shanto (89 in 122 balls, with seven fours) put up a fight and Bangladesh was bundled out for 164 in 42.4 overs. Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for SL, taking 4/32 in 7.4 overs. Maheesh Theekshana took 2/19 in his eight overs. Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalege, and skipper Dasun Shanaka took a wicket each.

In the case of 165, SL lost two quick wickets in the form of their openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka and were reduced to 15/2. After a brief partnership between Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, SL was given another jolt as Mendis was dismissed by Shakib. SL was 43/3. Then a 78-run stand between Sadeera (54 in 77 balls with six fours) and Charith Asalanka helped SL to three figures and brought them to the brink of a win. Two more wickets put the defending champions under a slight threat, but Asalanka (62* in 92 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shanaka (14*) guided them to a five-wicket win.

Shakib al Hasan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/29 in his 10 overs. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mehadi Hasan took a wicket each. Pathirana bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning spell. (ANI)

