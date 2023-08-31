Young Champs Naupang League's second season to kick off in Mizoram

Reliance Foundation, the CSR arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Wednesday announced the start of the 2023-24 season of the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Naupang League in association with Mizoram Football Association. The eight-month-long football league a collaboration between both partners is aimed at developing grassroots football in the region. The league will start on September 2, 2023, across four districts of Mizoram: Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib and Lunglei, after a successful inaugural season.

Reliance Foundation Spokesperson commented: “Mizoram has time and again proved to be a goldmine of footballing talent with some of India’s biggest stars coming from there, given that the sport is embedded in its rich culture. Carrying forward the success of the first season, we hope that Naupang League continues to act as a catalyst for the state’s footballing fervour to help produce and nurture local talent with resources like extra game time and training, that will enable young children, who could be as young as 5 years old, to take up the sport competitively. We hope to see many young footballers from Mizoram in the future do wonders in the national and international arena.” Mizoram Football Association Spokesperson commented: "The MFA is proud to continue its partnership with Reliance Foundation for the second season of the Naupang league. The first season was very emotional and encouraging for us, especially to see the participation and interest. We remain committed towards our vision to provide competitive game time to children at a very young age, incorporating physical activity in a structured manner and nurturing the next generation of footballers from Mizoram. This league will be a game changer for Indian football in the long run"

Shylo Malsawmtluanga (Mama), Mentor and Coach, Naupang League, commented: "It's a privilege to be part of RFYC Naupang League Season 2. This season promises to be even more exciting. Parents have already witnessed the positive impact of the Naupang League on their children. This year, parents are enthusiastic about dedicating more time to support their children in the Naupang League. It's not just the kids and parents; the coaches and everyone involved in Season 2 are equally thrilled as it's bigger this time. I'm equally excited to meet all the young players, and parents, and collaborate for the betterment of our community and Indian Football."(ANI)

