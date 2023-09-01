Left Menu

Spain soccer kiss: Society cannot allow abuse of power, Bonmati says

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati said on Thursday that abuse of power in a work relationship cannot be allowed, as she addressed the turmoil surrounding the Spanish football federation. "This is not a good moment in Spanish football," Bonmati said after winning the UEFA women's player of the year award.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 00:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 00:36 IST
Spain soccer kiss: Society cannot allow abuse of power, Bonmati says

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati said on Thursday that abuse of power in a work relationship cannot be allowed, as she addressed the turmoil surrounding the Spanish football federation.

"This is not a good moment in Spanish football," Bonmati said after winning the UEFA women's player of the year award. "We have just won the World Cup, but they are not talking much about it," she said, referring to the outrage after the head of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.

"As a society we cannot allow the abuse of power in a work relationship," the 25-year-old Barcelona and Spain midfielder said, expressing her support for Hermoso and all women in the same situation. "We are with you. I hope we continue working so that this society improves," she said.

On Wednesday, Spain's acting Equality Minister Irene Montero told Reuters that Spanish society must break a "pact of silence" and stop normalising sexist behaviour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023