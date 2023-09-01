Left Menu

Tennis-Dimitrov overwhelms Murray to reach U.S. Open third round

Murray, U.S. Open champion in 2012, trailed by a break in the third set when Dimitrov saved two break points and the Bulgarian broke again to close on victory which he secured when his opponent double faulted.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 00:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov crushed Briton Andy Murray's 6-3 6-4 6-1 on Thursday to reach the U.S. Open third round as an early battle unravelled into a lop-sided match on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Murray, playing some of his best tennis in years recently, could not match Dimitrov's firepower as he struck 16 winners compared to 32 from the 19th seed.

Dimitrov will next face German Alexander Zverev, who beat his compatriot Daniel Altmaier 7-6 3-6 6-4 6-3. Murray, 36, made a slow start as Dimitrov broke him to love in the second game but showed resolve when he broke back at the third attempt in an epic 16-minute game.

Dimitrov, however, broke Murray to love in the eighth game and again with a well-placed forehand winner in the opening game of the second set. Murray, U.S. Open champion in 2012, trailed by a break in the third set when Dimitrov saved two break points and the Bulgarian broke again to close on victory which he secured when his opponent double faulted.

