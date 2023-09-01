Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina make two injury replacements in World Cup squad

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 01:07 IST
Rugby-Argentina make two injury replacements in World Cup squad

Prop Mayco Vivas and back rower Joaquin Oviedo have been included in Argentina's 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup in France, officials said on Thursday. The pair replaced Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (ruptured Achilles) and Santiago Grondona (knee), who have picked up long-term injuries and are out of the Sept. 8-Oct. 28 tournament.

Argentina have been training in Portugal and travel to their base in France on Friday. They beat Spain 62-3 in a final warm-up last weekend, but it came at a cost with Grondona rupturing anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

Coach Michael Cheika's side are in Pool D and open their campaign against England in Marseille on Sept. 9. Japan, Samoa and Chile are also in their group.

