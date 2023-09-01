HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Thursday (times GMT): 1940 BERRETTINI WITHDRAWS

Former U.S. Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy was forced to withdraw from his second-round match against Arthur Rinderknech after falling and sustaining an ankle injury. Frenchman Rinderknech won the first set 6-4 and was serving to take the second.

READ MORE Isner calls it a career after U.S. Open loss to Mmoh

Dimitrov chips away at Murray's defences to reach U.S. Open third round Sabalenka powers past Burrage into U.S. Open third round

Alcaraz returns to prime time after New York opener cut short Djokovic, Swiatek advance before China's Zhang shocks Ruud at US Open

Beaten Ruud says China's Zhang can be a threat for years Wozniacki's US Open return continues with Kvitova upset

Fritz, Gauff lead American charge at US Open China's Zhang stuns Ruud for first top-five victory

'Not good enough': Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early U.S. Open exit Swiatek tames feisty Saville to reach U.S. Open third round

Djokovic eases by Zapata Miralles into U.S. Open third round Stricker stuns Tsitsipas in five-set thriller to reach third round

Gauff downs fellow teen Andreeva to reach U.S. Open third round Flawless Fritz eases past Varillas into US Open third round

1920 ISNER RETIRES FROM TENNIS WITH LOSS TO MMOH American John Isner brought the curtains down on his 17-year professional career, losing to compatriot Michael Mmoh who rallied from two sets down to win 3-6 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(10-7).

"It's tough. I like to think I worked as hard as I could," said a tearful Isner. "To play in front of this crowd and have this support is pretty special. Thank you." 1900 DIMITROV OUTCLASSES MURRAY. SABALENKA, ZVEREV WIN

Bulgarian 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov booked his place in the third round with a crushing 6-3 6-4 6-1 win over former U.S. Open champion Andy Murray. German Alexander Zverev, the 12th seed, overcame compatriot Daniel Altmaier 7-6(1) 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Britain's Jodie Burrage 6-3 6-2. 1730 SINNER EASES PAST SONEGO, DRAPER THROUGH

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner earned a comfortable 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego in an all-Italian second-round clash. Briton Jack Draper upset 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2 6-4 7-5 to reach the third round.

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under mostly cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his title defence with a second round match against South Africa's Lloyd Harris and second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Jodie Burrage of Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)