Soccer-Palace sign goalkeeper Henderson from Man United
Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United, both Premier League clubs said on Thursday, with the England international signing a five-year contract. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported that Palace would pay United 20 million pounds ($25.3 million), including add-ons. "Saying goodbye to United is an emotional moment for me," Henderson posted on social media.
He made his only appearance for England in 2020, a 3–0 friendly win over Ireland after replacing Nick Pope at halftime.
