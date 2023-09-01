Left Menu

Soccer-Palace sign goalkeeper Henderson from Man United

Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United, both Premier League clubs said on Thursday, with the England international signing a five-year contract. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported that Palace would pay United 20 million pounds ($25.3 million), including add-ons. "Saying goodbye to United is an emotional moment for me," Henderson posted on social media.

"Saying goodbye to United is an emotional moment for me," Henderson posted on social media. "This club has been a part of my life since I was a kid." Henderson was loaned out to Sheffield United from 2018-2020 followed by a year at Nottingham Forest in the 2022–23 season.

He made his only appearance for England in 2020, a 3–0 friendly win over Ireland after replacing Nick Pope at halftime.

