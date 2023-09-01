Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Dimitrov overwhelms Murray, Draper upsets Hurkacz

The British charge at the U.S. Open will carry on without Andy Murray as Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov crushed the former champion 6-3 6-4 6-1 on Thursday to reach the third round. Murray, playing some of his best tennis in years recently, could not match Dimitrov's firepower as he struck 16 winners compared to 32 from the 19th seed.

Soccer-Striking LA hotel workers ask Messi, Inter Miami to stay elsewhere

Striking workers at a Los Angeles hotel have appealed to Inter Miami and their captain Lionel Messi to stay away from their establishment when the team arrive for a match against LAFC on Sunday. Employees at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica began picketing on Wednesday, joining thousands of hotel workers across the region who have gone out on strike this summer seeking better wages amid soaring housing costs.

Tennis-Sabalenka powers past Burrage into U.S. Open third round

Aryna Sabalenka, with her sights firmly set on a second Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking, powered into the U.S. Open third round with a commanding 6-3 6-2 win over Britain's Jodie Burrage on Thursday. The Australian Open champion converted three of her four break point opportunities and saved the two break points she faced during the 74-minute match in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tennis-Murray, Isner come up short at U.S. Open

Former champion Andy Murray and big-serving American John Isner bowed out of the U.S. Open on Thursday as second seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the third round. Briton Murray, once spoken of in the same breath as tennis' "Big Three", has mounted a career comeback of sorts in 2023 but could not match the firepower of 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov under blistering sun on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Soccer-Spanish women team's coach Vilda to be sacked - federation source

Spanish women team's coach Jorge Vilda, who faced down a player mutiny to steer his team to World Cup glory, is to be sacked in the increasingly acrimonious fallout from a kiss scandal involving his boss, according to a football federation source. The 42-year-old Vilda cut a sometimes isolated figure in Australia as his squad largely celebrated without him, and has now become caught in the backlash against football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips.

Athletics-Lyles, Richardson back up world titles in Zurich

Americans Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson cemented their status as the fastest sprinters in the world this year with victories at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting on Thursday. Richardson, who captured her first world 100m title in Budapest last week in a sizzling 10.65 seconds, pulled away from the field over the final 30 metres in Zurich to cross in 10.88.

Spain soccer kiss: Society cannot allow abuse of power, Bonmati says

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati said on Thursday that abuse of power in a work relationship cannot be allowed, as she addressed the turmoil surrounding the Spanish football federation. "This is not a good moment in Spanish football," Bonmati said after winning the UEFA women's player of the year award.

Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in opening World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi will lead world champions Argentina in their opening World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Bolivia, the captain's first internationals since joining Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. Coach Lionel Scaloni's 32-man squad also features stalwarts including Angel Di Maria, who returned to Benfica this year, and defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Tennis-Isner calls it a career after U.S. Open loss to Mmoh

Big-serving John Isner bid farewell to his professional singles career after losing 3-6 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(7) to fellow American Michael Mmoh in the U.S. Open second round on Thursday.

Isner added 48 more aces to his record tally, starting strongly to win the first two sets before the physical nature of the contest took its toll on the towering 38-year-old.

Exclusive-Olympics-Decision on new sports for LA28 to come Sept. 8 - source

A decision on which new sports will be added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is to be revealed next week, a source told Reuters on Thursday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced this week that it will hold an Executive Board meeting on Sept. 8 when, according to the source, it will take a decision on the LA28 programme.

