Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open

Romanian Sorana Cirstea sent big-hitting fourth seed Elena Rybakina tumbling out of the U.S. Open with a thrilling 6-3 6-7(6) 6-4 victory late on Friday to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in her career. Rybakina came into the clash the fresher of the two players after her second-round opponent Ajla Tomljanovic pulled out, but the Indian Wells and Rome champion, who had strapping on her right shoulder, made a sluggish start.

Tennis-Tiafoe beats 'annoying' Mannarino, Paul inspired by young fan at U.S. Open

American Frances Tiafoe overcame crafty veteran Adrian Mannarino 4-6 6-2 6-3 7-6(6) in front of a raucous crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Friday to reach the U.S. Open fourth round. Tiafoe managed to convert just five of 15 break points and said the 35-year-old Frenchman's unpredictable style gave him fits in the nearly three-hour affair.

Tennis-Swiatek routs 'sister' Juvan to reach U.S. Open last 16

Defending champion Iga Swiatek barely broke sweat as she produced another rock-solid performance to roll into the U.S. Open fourth round with a 6-0 6-1 dismantling of Slovenian qualifier and best friend Kaja Juvan on Friday. Swiatek grew up with Juvan through the junior ranks and the two dined together earlier this week but for 49 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium the top-seeded Pole had no choice but to put their friendship on hold while she got down to business.

Cricket-Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will lead a second-string New Zealand team in the three-match one-day international series in Bangladesh later this month, the country's cricket board said on Saturday. Ferguson will take over the captain's role for the first time in his career as regular skipper Kane Williamson continues to recover from a knee injury, and his deputy Tom Latham has been rested for the series.

Soccer-Belgian Origi joins Forest on loan from Milan

Belgian international Divock Origi has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from AC Milan, the Premier League side announced on Friday. Origi joins Forest's last-minute signings, along with Irish centre-back Andrew Omobamidele, Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, Argentine defender Nicolas Dominguez and Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares.

Tennis-Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Caroline Wozniacki won the battle of U.S. Open comeback queens by rallying to beat Jennifer Brady 4-6 6-3 6-1 on Friday and move into the fourth round at the season's final Grand Slam.

Wozniacki and Brady have been the feel-good stories at Flushing Meadows and their storylines converged on a sun-kissed Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the 33-year-old Dane continuing her dazzling return by reaching the last 16.

Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling

Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) urged the country's Sports Administrative Tribunal (TAD) to provisionally suspend soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Friday after the TAD opened a case against him for "serious", rather than "very serious" misconduct. Rubiales caused a storm when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain's victory in the women's World Cup in Sydney. He also grabbed his crotch while standing feet away from Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

Soccer-Inter Miami decide not to stay at LA hotel where workers are striking

Inter Miami have changed their plans and will no longer stay this weekend at a Santa Monica hotel where workers recently went on strike, a union source told Reuters on Friday. Inter Miami and star forward Lionel Messi were scheduled to check into the beachside Fairmont Miramar on Friday ahead of Sunday's MLS match at LAFC but heeded calls from Unite Here Local 11 to stay away, said union spokesperson Maria Hernandez.

Tennis-Gauff storms back, setting up Wozniacki clash at U.S. Open

Coco Gauff won the final 10 games of her match against Elise Mertens, completing a 3-6 6-3 6-0 comeback and reaching the U.S. Open round of 16, where she will face Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday. The American appeared in big trouble at the outset of the match as the Belgian smartly changed up the pace of her shots to frustrate the teenager, who was broken for a second time when her forehand went long on set point.

Soccer-Man Utd have busy deadline day, Man City get Nunes, Liverpool sign Gravenberch

Manchester United bolstered their squad with a flurry of transfer deadline day signings, Manchester City and Liverpool also splashed out while ambitious Brighton & Hove Albion sealed an audacious loan deal for Barcelona's Ansu Fati on Friday. Premier League champions City, as expected, were not that busy but the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes adds to their rich collection of midfield options.

