Sports News Roundup: Soccer-City's Haaland, Spurs' Son score hat-tricks, Chelsea lose to Forest; Motor racing-Curses aside, Sainz hoping to end Verstappen's record run and more

Soccer-City's Haaland, Spurs' Son score hat-tricks, Chelsea lose to Forest

Manchester City goal-machine Erling Haaland bagged his fifth Premier League hat-trick as the champions maintained their 100% start with a 5-1 defeat of Fulham and Son Heung-min grabbed three for Tottenham Hotspur in a 5-2 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion also had a treble from teenage striker Evan Ferguson as they outclassed visiting Newcastle United 3-1 in the late kick-off.

Motor racing-Curses aside, Sainz hoping to end Verstappen's record run

Carlos Sainz shrugged off encouraging statistics and 'curses' on Saturday as he set his sights on winning Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix and slamming the brakes on Red Bull and Max Verstappen's record run. The Spaniard sent the massed ranks of Ferrari fans wild by taking pole position on a sunny afternoon at Monza, lapping just 0.013 faster than the runaway world championship leader who qualified second.

Soccer-Vissel Kobe confirm signing of former Spain midfielder Mata

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has joined Vissel Kobe on a free transfer, the Japanese club announced on Sunday. Mata, a member of Spain's World Cup winning squad in South Africa in 2010, has signed with the Takayuki Yoshida-coached outfit after leaving Turkish side Galatasaray over the summer.

Tennis-Pegula and Keys into last 16 as American buzz builds at U.S. Open

Jessica Pegula fought past Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4 4-6 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday and next faces compatriot Madison Keys as the American buzz continued to build heading into the second week of the year's final Grand Slam. With four American men already in the last 16 and a chance for the same number to make it through in the women's draw, the home fans can dream of a Flushing Meadows trophy sweep no matter how far fetched that idea might seem.

Tennis-Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early

Young Jack Draper has emerged as the unlikely hero of British men's tennis at the U.S. Open this week, reaching the fourth round of the year's final major as established names from his country crashed out. The 21-year-old arrived in New York unsure if he could even complete one match after suffering a small tear in his shoulder that forced him to retire from the Winston-Salem tune-up event last week, a grim sign after an already injury-plagued season.

Tennis-Jabeur hopes to shake 'zombie'-like condition in U.S. Open hunt

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur will hope to shake off her "zombie"-like condition to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday. Many New Yorkers ditched their Labor Day weekend barbecues as they headed for the hard courts of Queens, piling into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center under hot and sunny conditions to see who will advance into the last 16.

US judge throws out two soccer bribery convictions

A U.S. judge has thrown out the convictions of a former Fox executive and an Argentine sports marketing company for attempting to bribe soccer officials in exchange for lucrative broadcasting contracts. In a Friday night decision, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn said the March 9 convictions of Hernan Lopez and Full Play Group could not stand because the federal law governing honest services wire fraud did not cover foreign commercial bribery.

Tennis-Sabalenka flattens France's Burel to reach U.S. Open fourth round

History repeated itself as Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka pummeled France's Clara Burel 6-1 6-1 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, ending the unseeded player's New York campaign in dominant fashion. Sabalenka had swatted aside Burel in the third round a year ago and once again the Australian Open winner would not be denied as she fired off 22 winners in a brisk one-hour affair at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tennis-Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Britain's Daniel Evans with a 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3 win on Saturday, surviving his first real challenge at the U.S. Open in the third round. The top-seeded Spaniard breezed through his opening matches at Flushing Meadows and at first appeared on track for another easy victory but had to find his best form after Evans mounted a third-set comeback.

Tennis-Jabeur holds off Bouzkova to reach U.S. Open fourth round

An ailing Ons Jabeur scraped by Czech Marie Bouzkova 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 to keep her latest U.S. Open campaign on track in the third round on Saturday despite an error-riddled performance. The Tunisian fifth seed said this week she was feeling like a "zombie" due to illness but came back from the dead to overcome a cool-headed Bouzkova, firing off 56 winners under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

