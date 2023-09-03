Sports News Roundup: Soccer-City's Haaland, Spurs' Son score hat-tricks, Chelsea lose to Forest; Tennis-Jabeur relieved to get past ailing Bouzkova at US Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-City's Haaland, Spurs' Son score hat-tricks, Chelsea lose to Forest

Manchester City goal-machine Erling Haaland bagged his fifth Premier League hat-trick as the champions maintained their 100% start with a 5-1 defeat of Fulham and Son Heung-min grabbed three for Tottenham Hotspur in a 5-2 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion also had a treble from teenage striker Evan Ferguson as they outclassed visiting Newcastle United 3-1 in the late kick-off.

Tennis-Jabeur relieved to get past ailing Bouzkova at US Open

Ons Jabeur said she was happy to get through a tense clash with Marie Bouzkova at the U.S. Open on Saturday after the fifth seed capitalised on her ailing opponent's limited movement to seal a comeback victory. Having claimed the opening set, Czech 31st seed Bouzkova took an off-court medical timeout midway through the second due to an apparent leg issue, then soldiered on, but Jabeur began to make her opponent run around more with regular drop shots.

Soccer-Vissel Kobe confirm signing of former Spain midfielder Mata

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has joined Vissel Kobe on a free transfer, the Japanese club announced on Sunday. Mata, a member of Spain's World Cup winning squad in South Africa in 2010, has signed with the Takayuki Yoshida-coached outfit after leaving Turkish side Galatasaray over the summer.

Tennis-Pegula and Keys into last 16 as American buzz builds at U.S. Open

Jessica Pegula fought past Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4 4-6 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday and next faces compatriot Madison Keys as the American buzz continued to build heading into the second week of the year's final Grand Slam. With four American men already in the last 16 and a chance for the same number to make it through in the women's draw, the home fans can dream of a Flushing Meadows trophy sweep no matter how far fetched that idea might seem.

Tennis-Alcaraz passes test while Medvedev works U.S. Open graveyard shift

World number one Carlos Alcaraz aced his first real test at the U.S. Open on Saturday powering past Britain's Daniel Evans while women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka schooled France's Clara Burel to move into the fourth round of the year's final Grand Slam. There were also lessons learned about grit under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights as fifth seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur gutted out a 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 win over Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Tennis-Vondrousova eases past Alexandrova to advance at US Open

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continued her impressive run at the U.S. Open, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-1 on Saturday to storm into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in five years. The Czech ninth seed, who made her Grand Slam breakthrough at the All England Club last month, has flown under the radar in New York and came into the clash with her Russian opponent having dropped only seven games.

Tennis-Sabalenka flattens France's Burel to reach U.S. Open fourth round

History repeated itself as Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka pummeled France's Clara Burel 6-1 6-1 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, ending the unseeded player's New York campaign in dominant fashion. Sabalenka had swatted aside Burel in the third round a year ago and once again the Australian Open winner would not be denied as she fired off 22 winners in a brisk one-hour affair at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tennis-Alcaraz holds off Evans to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Britain's Daniel Evans with a 6-2 6-3 4-6 6-3 win on Saturday, surviving his first real challenge at the U.S. Open in the third round. The top-seeded Spaniard breezed through his opening matches at Flushing Meadows and at first appeared on track for another easy victory but had to find his best form after Evans mounted a third-set comeback.

Tennis-Medvedev works U.S. Open graveyard shift to reach last 16

Third seed Daniil Medvedev worked the U.S. Open graveyard shift again on Saturday beating in-form Sebastian Baez 6-2 6-2 7-6(6) to end the Argentine's 12-match winning streak and ease into the fourth round of the season's final Grand Slam.

It was the second straight match that Medvedev started a contest one day and finished the next, having gone four sets with Australian Christopher O'Connell in a late night battle on Thursday that wrapped early Friday morning.

Tennis-Jabeur holds off Bouzkova to reach U.S. Open fourth round

An ailing Ons Jabeur scraped by Czech Marie Bouzkova 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 to keep her latest U.S. Open campaign on track in the third round on Saturday despite an error-riddled performance. The Tunisian fifth seed said this week she was feeling like a "zombie" due to illness but came back from the dead to overcome a cool-headed Bouzkova, firing off 56 winners under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)