Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Sabalenka overwhelms Kasatkina to reach US Open quarter-final; Tennis-Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters and more

Tennis-Sabalenka overwhelms Kasatkina to reach US Open quarter-final

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka eased past Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-3 to make the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the third year in a row on Monday, subduing her opponent with her powerful forehand inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Australian Open champion Sabalenka will rise to the top of the WTA rankings when they are updated after the tournament and was playing with the confidence of a world number one as she pounded Kasatkina with 31 winners.

Tennis-Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters

After two late-night matches at Flushing Meadows third seed Daniil Medvedev finally finished work 'early' on Monday by taming Australian Alex de Minaur 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years. Medvedev has been working the graveyard shift at the U.S. Open, with his previous two matches starting one day and ending early the next, but after a sluggish start he stepped into high gear to speed past 13th seeded De Minaur.

Tennis-Keys upsets Pegula in all-American clash to reach U.S. Open quarters

Madison Keys stunned third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 in an all-American clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, reaching the U.S. Open quarter-final for the first time since 2018. Keys crashed out of the first round at Cincinnati last month but appeared right at home on the New York hard courts, where she was runner-up in 2017, as she overwhelmed her opponent with 21 winners.

Tennis-Fifth seed Jabeur knocked out by Zheng in fourth round

China's Zheng Qinwen knocked out last year's U.S. open runner-up Ons Jabeur in the fourth round on Monday with a 6-2 6-4 win over the Tunisian fifth seed at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Illness had left Jabeur struggling to catch her breath at times earlier in the tournament and she looked exhausted against Zheng, who will face second seed Aryna Sabalenka in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Soccer-Brazil's Antony withdrawn from squad after assault allegations

Brazil's forward Antony has been withdrawn from the squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru following assault allegations, the country's football confederation (CBF) said in a statement on Monday. The decision was taken after Brazilian media outlet UOL published allegations from Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin accusing him of physical assault.

Tennis-Alcaraz makes quick work of Arnaldi to reach U.S. Open last eight

On the American Labour Day holiday, U.S. Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz went to work and eased past Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals. Through the first week of the season's final Grand Slam, the world number one has been putting in routine shifts and dropped only one set en route to the last eight.

Soccer-Spain men's team condemn Rubiales two weeks after Hermoso kiss

The Spanish men's team criticised the country's soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Monday for his "unacceptable behaviour" after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup 15 days ago. "We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behaviour from Mr Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents," captain Alvaro Morata said as he read out a statement on behalf of the team.

Surfing-Griffin Colapinto on joy and the art of surfing

Griffin Colapinto finished surfing's 10-stop pro tour last month ranked second in the world, having qualified to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and with a spot booked in this month's Rip Curl WSL Finals to crown a world champion. "I look at that on paper and expect to feel an abundance of joy. But for some reason I feel nothing and I can't understand why," the 25-year-old Californian said in an Instagram post soon after, talking through his anxieties, his self-doubts and the importance of being in the moment.

Swimming-Russian and Belarusian athletes given green light to compete as neutrals

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete as neutrals in World Aquatics events, the sport's governing body said on Monday. Competitors from both countries were banned from international tournaments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation". Belarus has been a key staging point for the invasion.

Soccer-Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs

Turkish champions Galatasaray have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and defender Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Monday. Ndombele has joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy for 12.8 million pounds ($16.16 million), according to British media reports.

