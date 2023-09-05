Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Sabalenka overwhelms Kasatkina to reach US Open quarter-final; Tennis-Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka overwhelms Kasatkina to reach US Open quarter-final

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka eased past Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-3 to make the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the third year in a row on Monday, subduing her opponent with her powerful forehand inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Australian Open champion Sabalenka will rise to the top of the WTA rankings when they are updated after the tournament and was playing with the confidence of a world number one as she pounded Kasatkina with 31 winners.

Tennis-Medvedev gets 'early' win to reach US Open quarters

After two late-night matches at Flushing Meadows third seed Daniil Medvedev finally finished work 'early' on Monday by taming Australian Alex de Minaur 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years. Medvedev has been working the graveyard shift at the U.S. Open, with his previous two matches starting one day and ending early the next, but after a sluggish start he stepped into high gear to speed past 13th seeded De Minaur.

Soccer-Brazil's Antony withdrawn from squad after assault allegations

Brazil's forward Antony has been withdrawn from the squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru following assault allegations, the country's football confederation (CBF) said in a statement on Monday. The decision was taken after Brazilian media outlet UOL published allegations from Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin accusing him of physical assault.

Tennis-Alcaraz makes quick work of Arnaldi to reach U.S. Open last eight

On the American Labour Day holiday, U.S. Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz went to work and eased past Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals. Through the first week of the season's final Grand Slam, the world number one has been putting in routine shifts and dropped only one set en route to the last eight.

Soccer-Spain men's team condemn Rubiales two weeks after Hermoso kiss

The Spanish men's team criticised the country's soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Monday for his "unacceptable behaviour" after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup 15 days ago. "We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behaviour from Mr Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents," captain Alvaro Morata said as he read out a statement on behalf of the team.

Tennis-Women's US Open draw blown wide open by upsets, men follow form book

It was business as usual for the men at the U.S. Open but manic Monday on the women's side with the draw blown wide open by upsets that saw contenders Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula join defending champion Iga Swiatek heading through the exit doors. World number one and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz began the second week of the season's final Grand Slam flashing a big smile and superb form as he eased past Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6-3 6-3 6-4 and into the last eight.

Tennis-Zverev edges out Sinner to reach US Open quarter-finals

Former U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev beat sixth seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 late on Monday to move into the quarter-finals of the year's final Grand Slam. Zverev's win earned him a meeting with defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz, and the 26-year-old German will look to keep his superb run going having hit top gear again after a serious ankle injury cut his 2022 season short.

Soccer-Defender Bailly joins Besiktas from Man United

Defender Eric Bailly has joined Turkish side Besiktas on a permanent transfer from Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The Ivory Coast international spent last season on loan at Olympique Marseille, playing in 17 league games as they finished third.

Basketball-Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup

Serbian Borisa Simanic underwent surgery to remove a kidney after taking a blow to his midsection against South Sudan at the Basketball World Cup last week, Serbia's basketball federation said on Monday. South Sudan's Nuni Omot has apologised for the incident, though match officials saw no foul play.

Soccer-Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs

Turkish champions Galatasaray have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and defender Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Monday. Ndombele has joined on a season-long loan with an option to buy for 12.8 million pounds ($16.16 million), according to British media reports.

